TD Africa, IBM Empower Nigerian Youths with Digital Skills

Emma Okonji

TD Africa Distributions Limited, also known as TD Africa, in collaboration with technology giant, IBM, sponsored the inaugural edition of a capacity building training that was attended by over 250 youths, designed to equip participants with cutting-edge digital skills.

Held recently at the Yudala Heights in Lagos, the Launchpad programme also witnessed hundreds of other beneficiaries that participated virtually.

With Nigeria experiencing a deluge of tech talents leaving the country in search of opportunities in other climes, the event was put together to equip young Nigerians with useful knowledge to aid them skill up and fill the vacuum created by those who have left the country.

The programme was put together for young tech enthusiasts to garner the skills they need to kickstart a technology career or business. Participants had the opportunity to gain the foundational exposure on the journey to becoming subject matter experts on IBM Integration, Data and Security. The event saw a host of seasoned facilitators deliver masterclasses on Agile Integration for Cloud Pak, Cloud Pak for Security and Cloud Pak for Data and AI. The participants were also segregated into communities for progressive training.

Speaking about the training, Business Manager for TD and IBM, Bethel Achi, said: “We are glad to have you here. Today, leading technology giants, IBM and TD have brought this highly sought-after skills workshop to you for free. Several IBM communities, including Data AI, Software Development, and Cyber Security, will be introduced to you. With these tools, we’ll show you how to advance your profession while also showing you how to expand your business. The long-term objective is to grow a tech community with specific expertise.

Also on hand was the Country General Manager, IBM West Africa, Mrs. Gbemisola Aruwayo-Obe, who welcomed the attendees and emphasised that the programme was put in place to equip participants with skills in high demand.