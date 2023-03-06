Obi/Datti Movement Adopts YPP Guber Candidate for March 11 Poll in A’Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Obi/Datti Movement has adopted the Governorship Candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Akwa Ibom State, Senator. Bassey Albert, as its own candidate for March 11 gubernatorial election.

The endorsement of the YPP candidate took place on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the governorship candidate’s Multipurpose Event Centre in Ifa, Uyo.

The Convener of the Obi/Datti Movement, Mr. Otoabasi Asukwo, surrendered the Labour Party structures in the 4,354 polling units across the state to the YPP’s candidate, who is currently the senator representing Akwa Ibom North East at the National Assembly.

Speaking at the gathering, Asuquo explained that the collaboration stemmed from the overwhelming support they enjoyed from the Senator and the YPP during the February 25, 2023, presidential pool.

He assured the YPP’s governorship candidate of their massive support on March 11 governorship election in the state and stressed that they would not only vote but wait at the polling units to see the end of the election.

He said: “Our decision was not done in a hurry. We carried out adequate background checks on all the governorship candidates of the various political parties in the state.

“We used a formula called the ‘4Cs,’ which are character, capacity, competence and compassion.

“The Obi/Datti Movement in Akwa Ibom State has found a leader with great capacity to tackle Akwa Ibom problems, take Akwa Ibom youths out of poverty and provide solutions in our health and education sector.

“We have finally seen a man that is competent to deliver good governance and dividends of democracy to the people of Akwa Ibom State.

“The YPP deserves all the support from the Obidient movement in Akwa Ibom State because they showed us so much love by standing with the Obidient mobilisers to deliver our principal, Mr. Peter Obi, in the 4,354 polling units in Akwa Ibom State.

“In life, one good turn deserves another! The YPP’s Governorship Candidate, Senator Obong Bassey Albert, and his dear wife has always been supportive for the realisation of a New Nigeria with Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed.”

Also speaking, the State Coordinator for Mobilisation and Grassroot Engagement of the Obi/Datti Movement, Mr. Otoabasi Ntiah, said that the movement would surrender its over 100 Obidient support groups to Albert, including non-indigenes and the student community within their structure.

“As you are aware, the Obi/Datti Movement goes beyond party lines. We are a group of like minds who desire a better Nigeria. We are so passionate for good governance in our state and local communities.

“Our great performance at the recent presidential election has now made the Obi/Datti movement a strong political force in Akwa Ibom State with a massive structure to mobilise over 300,000 votes for our preferred governorship candidate.

“We have come to inform the press and all Akwa Ibom people that we have finally found the best candidate suitable for the position of governor in Akwa Ibom State.

“That man is the YPP’s Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom State, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan,” Ntiah said.

In his response, Albert described the Obi/Datti Movement as one of the greatest of all times, based on their conviction and belief in a better Nigeria and Akwa Ibom State.

“I accept this with the greatest sense of responsibility. Together we shall succeed and the Egyptians you see today, you will see them no more.

“As long as no conspiracy of the wicked could stop Obi from winning in Akwa Ibom before the manipulation, no power will stop the YPP come March 11, 2023. No amount of Dollars, Pound Sterling or rice will stop the will of the people.” he said.

Albert wondered how a state, which owes over N40 billion and has been unable to pay backlogs of leave grants and gratuity is suddenly paying voters in dollars and pounds.

He, therefore, charged the people not to sell their birthrights for a pot of porridge, and assured them of brighter days under his administration.

“Don’t support anyone whose loyalty will be to one man. Rather, support one whose loyalty will be to the masses,” he stated.