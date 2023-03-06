NANTA Seeks FCCPC Guidance over Fare Profiteering by Foreign Airlines

Chinedu Eze

The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) is seeking a solution to eliminate the fare profiteering of foreign airlines in Nigeria, which charge exploitative tickets on Nigerian passengers, leaving their low fares in foreign currency.

President National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies, Mrs. Susan Akporiaye in company of some of her executives recently visited FCCPC in Abuja to seek the next line of action over foreign Airlines high fares and closing of lower inventories to travel agents across Nigeria.

Addressing the FCCPC team led by its Executive Vice chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Babatunde Irukera, NANTA President, Mrs. Akporiaye disclosed that the association was committed to protecting its members and their businesses from any form of exploitation and unfair practices from any quarter, hence the visit to the FCCPC for guidance and solutions driven advice on the face-off with foreign airlines over unfair fare pricing in Nigeria.

“Sir, we strongly view from our professional experience and knowledge of fare mechanism, that the reactions of foreign airlines on trapped funds is grossly unfair to the Nigerian travelling public and gravely threatens the survival of NANTA members,” Akporiaye explained.

Responding, FCCPC Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Irukera commended the NANTA Leadership for the trust and confidence in government structured Competition and Consumer Protection ecosystem, adding that the commission would study the issues and engage necessary interventions which may include inviting parties and stakeholders involved.