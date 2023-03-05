Shockwaves as Top Socialite, Lanre Shittu, Dies



Since the news broke of the death of prominent businessman and popular auto dealer, Chief Lanre Shittu, Chairman of Lanre Shittu Motors, on Monday, February 27, 2023, shockwaves had spread across the entire social and corporate circuit.



Shittu died in Lagos in the early hours of Monday, February 27, 2023. Sources said the wealthy businessman battled diabetes before he eventually succumbed to his other underlying conditions. His death came a month after his 65th birthday. He was buried according to Islamic rites on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at the Vaults and Gardens in Ikoyi Lagos.



Shittu was a well-known figure in the automobile business world and started his auto business in the early 1980s. His business began in the Alaka area of Lagos, which was then a popular auto hub on the then Western Avenue, now Funsho Williams Avenue.

A few years ago, the late Shittu diversified into the marketing of construction equipment, Mack heavy-duty trucks, and Yutong long buses. He later set up an assembly facility for JAC trucks in Lagos.



The Lanre Shittu Group also has investments in the real estate and agricultural sectors of the economy. He was a colossus in the automobile business in this part of the world and was well known for his great finesse and charisma.



Apart from being a motor dealer to beat, he was among the top socialites whose popularity traversed far and beyond. He was a darling of many musicians, especially K1 de Ultimate who sang his praise to the high heavens on many occasions. The musician did a special dedication to him in his hit album ‘American Tips.’



He was also known for driving posh cars and wearing expensive dresses and designer watches, while beautiful women ran after him like honey to nectar.

However, he suffered a reversal of fortunes after he was arrested in 2000 and whisked away from Nigeria to the US by security operatives of the US Drug Enforcement Agency, DEA in collaboration with agents of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for alleged money laundering.



After the trial, nothing was found on him but he went underground for some time. By the time he resurfaced, he had dropped old habits, which includes lavish spending and excessive partying.

His company, Lanre Shittu Motors, won the sole distribution of Mack Truck in Nigeria a few years ago.

The late Shittu is survived by lovely children from his wives. Oyinda Shittu is the youngest with three kids for the late auto mogul.