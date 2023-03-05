Guber Poll: Eti-Osa Communities Pledge to Ensure Sanwo-Olu’s Victory

Segun James

Six two indigenous communities in Eti-Osa Local Government Area, Lagos State, pledged to ensured the victory of the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the March 11, 2023 governorship and House of Assembly elections.

The latest development was coming against the backdrop of President-Elect’s loss in Lagos State during the February 25 poll.

The Chairman of Eti-Osa Baales’ Forum, Chief Balogun made the remarks during a news conference in Ikota, Lagos State, disclosing that all community rulers had come together and would work for the emergency of Sanwo-Olu in his second term bid.

Balogun, Baale of Lafiaji and Patron, Lagos State Baales’ Forum said with the level of performance of the governor, he would be re-elected.



He implored all the Lagos residents in Eti-Osa LGA to file out in large numbers and re-elect Sanwo-Olu because of the remarkable achievements of the governor during his first term in office.



“We want to appeal to those that were annoyed with the last elections, that they should forget what happened. Let us forget the past and face the future. Governor Sanwo-Olu means peace.

“He wants progress for Eti-Osa and Lagos as a whole. We need to support him and give him votes so that he can be able to complete the work he has started,” the community appealed.



Balogun claimed there were many irregularities in last Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections in Eti-Osa Local Government Area.

He noted that many eligible voters were disenfranchised as they could not locate the new polling units where their names were before the close of the election.



He also appealed to all aggrieved members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and residents in Eti-Osa Local Government Area to sheath their swords and come out en-masse to vote for Governor Sanwo-Olu and other APC candidates, stressing that the governor has done so much for the state and deserves to be given a second term of office.



He admitted that there were lots of irregularities during the presidential and National Assembly elections, saying security should be beefed up to ensure the safety of lives and prosperities.

He added that security agencies should perform their constitutional duties without being partisan.



Also speaking, the Baale of Ikota, Chief Nasiru Laguda, urged Sanwo-Olu to count on the communities in Eti-Osa Local Government Area.

He promised that they would support and deliver votes for him in the area as he had been very supportive of people in the area, which had also witnessed massive socio-economic development during his tenure.



“We want to tell the whole world that Eti-Osa is solidly behind Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. I am appealing to all our Baales that they should go back home and work out their strategies.

“It is not a matter of fighting. We will call our neighbours, children, communities, and everybody to come out en masse and vote for Governor Sanwo-Olu. We are more than our strangers and our neighbours. If we come out en-masse, we all will deliver our communities,” he said.



The Chairman of Eti-Osa Resettlement Scheme, Chief Ayodeji Thomas urged residents of Eti-Osa to give maximum support to Governor Sanwo-Olu and other APC candidates, saying by the grace of God victory is assured in the forthcoming elections.



Thomas, also Baale of Gedegede, said: We need to encourage our people. We want to appeal to everybody to come out and vote without fear or intimidation. I can assure everybody that we are going to have a peaceful election on Saturday by God’s grace.

“I pray by the grace of God that we are going to deliver for Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu,” he said.



Thomas congratulated the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for his victory in last Saturday’s presidential poll and urged him to prioritise the welfare of the masses and ensure an indivisible country.