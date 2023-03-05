BBTitans: Will a Save Tonight Enliven Royals Mood?



The Royals (Ebubu and Tsatsii) started their second reign as Heads of House on a sad note. The duo made history as the pair to win the Head of House title twice so far in the season. However, their joy was short-lived as Tsatsii broke one of Big Brother’s rules which was not to discuss nominations with fellow housemates unless your teammate. Perhaps, out of excitement, Tsatsii threw this caution out of the window, thereby making Big Brother revoke their veto power and put them up for nomination.



This will mark the first time the Royals will feel the eviction pressure since last week’s eviction was a ruse. The first time they were on the eviction block, they were saved by Blaqleng. Apparently, the pressure got ‘wesser’ for the pair as Ebubu was not in his usual bubbly mien. With their wager loss too, the atmosphere was hardly the same for the pair as they awaited their fate tonight. Perhaps if they survive the eviction, their mood will be enlivened. Yelisa, Kaniva, Juvone, Juiovla and Khosicle are also up for possible eviction.



Meanwhile, Miss Insecurity visited the house and most of the possible ships were shaken. From Juicy Jay and Yvonne, Yemi Cregx and Khosi to Nelisa and Thabang. Hopefully, the lovers will be able to find hope in their love when the game is over.