Toyota Launches All-New Prius PHEV in Japan

Bennett Oghifo

High-performance driving and refined environmental friendliness combine to make the daily drive more exhilarating than ever

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announces today that it will commence sales of all-new Prius Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) models, offered as the Z grade, on March 15.

Developed under the “Hybrid Reborn” concept, the new Prius has evolved into an exhilarating package that adds a design inspiring love at first sight and captivating driving performance to its core strength as an environmentally friendly car. Prius HEV models were launched in January this year, and they are already enjoying a great reputation.

The new Prius PHEV, offered as the Z grade, has been reborn as a high-performance version equipped with the latest plug-in hybrid system, which combines a compact, high-capacity drive battery, high-output drive motor, and high-efficiency gasoline engine.

The main features of the Plug-in Hybrid System are as follows.

PHEV can cover the majority of daily driving, including commuting and going shopping, using just the electric power from the charged battery. It offers the outstanding quietness and brisk motor-based driving performance of a battery electric vehicle (BEV). On longer drives, such as going on a trip, the engine supplements battery power to serve as a hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) that ensures the cruising range needed for traveling long distances with peace of mind. At the same time, the combination of motor and engine delivers the powerful yet comfortable driving performance unique to PHEV vehicles from the moment the gas pedal is pressed.

A unique PHEV external power supply system enables the car to supply power in a range of scenarios from daily living to emergency situations. This includes an external power supply mode that enables the car battery to provide power during outdoor, leisure, and other activities. There is also an external emergency power supply mode that provides a larger supply of power during blackouts, disasters, and other emergencies by using the engine to generate electricity.

The new Prius PHEV achieves a high level of dynamic performance with a maximum system output of 164 kW (223 PS) of power. This model also offers great fuel efficiency of 26.0 km/L*1 with 19-inch tires and 30.1 km/L*1 with 17-inch tires*2. BEV driving distance is 87 km with 19-inch tires and 105 km with 17-inch tires, with the 105 km representing an improvement of 75% compared to the previous model*1. As a result, the new Prius PHEV delivers both enjoyable driving and environmental performance in a car that many customers will continue to cherish as their car of choice for generations to come.

Plug-in hybrid systems are an important powertrain option providing an immediately accessible pathway toward carbon neutrality. Toyota is working on all-round development of electric vehicles, including PHEVs, and hydrogen engines to achieve carbon neutrality and provide a range of options to customers around the world.

Vehicle outline

2.0-liter Plug-in Hybrid System

Based on the latest fifth-generation hybrid system, the new Prius PHEV combines a compact, high-capacity drive battery and high-output drive motor in Toyota’s first use of its newly developed 2.0-liter Plug-in Hybrid System. This version of the Prius has outstanding dynamic performance with a system that produces a maximum 164 kW (223 PS) of power, which is about double that of the previous model*3, and achieves acceleration of 0-100 km/h in 6.7 seconds. It also offers great fuel efficiency of 26.0 km/L*1 with 19-inch tires and 30.1 km/L*1 with 17-inch tires*2.

BEV driving distance can cover the majority of daily driving using just the electric power from the battery. Distance is 87 km*4 with 19-inch tires and 105 km*4 with 17-inch tires, with the 105 km representing an improvement of 75% compared to the previous model*3.

The new Prius PHEV is equipped with Regeneration Boost, which is useful on mountain roads and in other situations that require regular switching between acceleration and braking. When set, this function provides stronger regenerative braking force than normal to deliver responsive driving performance while reducing the frequency of switching between the accelerator and brake pedals.