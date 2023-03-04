  • Saturday, 4th March, 2023

 Gov Soludo Begs Anambra People to Vote  APGA Candidates to Sustain Development

Nigeria | 7 hours ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has appealed to people of the state to vote for candidates of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in next Saturday’s election.

He said doing so will help him sustain the tempo of development across the 21 local government areas of the state.

APGA, the ruling party in the state had last Saturday failed to clinch any of the three senatorial seats in the state.

It only won four out of the 11 federal constituencies, with the Labour party clinching a majority of the seats.

Next Saturday’s election is viewed to be a tough one for Soludo, who needs as many legislators from his party to be able to function effectively.

Soludo, who appealed to Anambra people through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Christian Aburime, yesterday, said the best way for the people to support his administration’s development strides was for them to massively vote the candidates of APGA in the election.

“If we have APGA in control of the state assembly, we will continue to do our jobs unhindered.

“But, if the opposition is allowed to have their way, it means that development will be stalled.”

He assured that if the people would listen to his appeal and vote for the party’s candidates, before the end of his first term in office, Anambra State will emerge as the most secure, business-friendly, livable and prosperous State in Nigeria.

Anambra will only be holding the House of Assembly election next Saturday, having held the governorship election in November 2021, which produced Soludo.

