Buhari Leaves for Qatar to Attend UN Conference on Least Developed Countries 

* Due back Wednesday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will, Saturday, March 4, 2023, depart for the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LCDs) holding in Doha, the capital city of Qatar.

This follows an invitation by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

According to a release issued by presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, the conference, which is from 5th to 9th March, 2023 on the theme: ‘From Potential to Prosperity’, holds once in a decade and provides an opportunity to garner the support of the international community for accelerating sustainable development in the LDCs, as well as assist them make progress towards achieving prosperity.

While in Doha, Buhari will reinforce Nigeria’s commitment to support the most vulnerable countries to meet their development challenges, highlighting areas through which the Nigerian government has provided them with various forms of assistance over time.

As most of these countries struggle to find sustainable solutions to challenges of poverty, adverse effects of climate change, food and energy crisis, as well as high-debt burden among others, the president will vigorously reiterate the need for sustainable solutions for countries facing these severe challenges.

The Summit, which will be attended by world leaders, the private sector, civil society and youth organisations, aims to share developmental ideas and mobilize political will, solidarity, action and solutions to transform the LDCs, by finding sustainable solutions to the challenges of poverty, food insecurity, hunger, weak or non-existent infrastructure, inadequate health facilities and climate change, among others as they struggle to deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

Buhari’s delegation includes some ministers and top government officials who are expected to use the opportunity of the visit to sign some agreements and memoranda of understanding with the Qatari government.

The president is expected to return to the country on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.