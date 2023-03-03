2023: Aderinokun Decries Alleged Electoral Irregularities in Ogun Central Senatorial Poll





Sunday Okobi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate in Ogun Central, Ogun State, Chief Olumide Aderinokun, has rejected the result of last Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections, alleging over-voting and some electoral discrepancies.

Aderinokun, who was announced second in the senatorial election behind APC’s Afolabi Salisu, said there were over 100 polling units in Ogun Central that had over-voting.

Aderinokun in a statement issued by his media aide, Taiye Taiwo, and made available to THISDAY yesterday, faulted the electoral body for some irregularities that marred the election in his district starting from polling units to ward levels in the six local government areas.

According to him, “The good people of Ogun Central have been robbed. The system failed the people and Aderinokun, and with the backing of the PDP family in Ogun State will not be accepting it.

“The result will be challenged because it doesn’t reflect the will of the people in Ogun Central.” There were many instances of over-voting, poor network for the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to work effectively, delayed uploading of results and there were inconsistencies with numbers of voters and the results.

“The process was rigged and we won’t fold our hands to be cheated. We are heading to the election tribunal and we encourage the people to be watchful and desist from acts capable of instigating violence.”

INEC announced on Sunday that Aderinokun polled 52,940 votes while APC’s Salisu got 96,769 votes with Labour Party’s Collins Abayomi in third with 27,884 votes.