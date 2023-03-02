Kwara PDP Forms Alliance with Other Political Parties to Wrestle Power from APC

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin.

Leadership of the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Kwara state has finalised arrangements to form alliance with other political parties in the state so as to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) in the March 11 polls.

The state chairman of the party, Rt. Hon. Babatunde Mohammed dropped the hint in Ilorin on Thursday during the unveiling of the five- point agenda for the people of the state à by the governorship candidate of the party, Alhaji Shuaib Yaman Abdullahi.

He said that, “the PDP has formed alliance with other political parties and they are too ready to work together ahead of the next polls in the state in order to vote out APC.

“We are on the same page with other political parties on the next election. So,with the exception of APC, henceforth start working with members of other political parties. We are working together already.

” The other political parties in Kwara state also believed in unison because they have agreed with us to work as a team as a strategy to oust the present APC in the state in the next polls”.

He noted that, “Those of you who will be travelling home for the next polls should leave by the next week Wednesday in order to prepare for the polls.

“We should not allow the last week election to demoralise us. We should be at our various towns and villages at the right time so as to be fully prepared for the polls.

“The last elections was a fight between three groups, the APC, the INEC and BIVAS but this time around we will work on it so as not to allow the issues to repeat the last week manipulations that characterised the polls”.

Mohammed also said that, ” the leadership of the PDP in Kwara would make all necessary impetus ready before next week Wednesday so as to enable all of you be at your various places without any hindrance.

“We must not allow the outing of the last week polls to reduce our commitment to provide a good leadership for the residents of the state and we should moved into our wards and local government councils to woo voters for the PDP”.

Also speaking, the governorship candidate of the party, Alhaji Abdullahi while unveiling his five point agenda said that, the PDP government if allowed to rule the state would develop agriculture, human capital development, infrastructural revolution and financial security and investment for the future.

He also said that, the bank will be encouraged to give loans with low interest so as to enable the people have access to funds to establish cottage industries.

He said that,”A minimum of 50,000 youths over four years to be fully engaged in the rest of the value chain while an additional 75,000 youths over four years will be fully engaged in the rest of the value chain.

“Engaged youths will be trained, guided and provided with institutionalised support to take ownership of the hub, set up incorporated management networks to oversee the entire value chain from production, processing and set up of industrial- scale textiles Mills targeting the international markets”.

Abdullahi who accused the APC led government in the state of impoverishing since assumption of office said that, the development has made the government to allegedly give peanuts to electorate to woo them for the last week polls in the state.

He added that, “instead of using the available resources to develop the people and creates jobs for the youths , the APC led government in Kwara state decided to use the reminants left over to allegedly woo voters by giving out small money during the polls.

“But, let me tell you that this will not happen again in the next polls as the people must take their destiny at their hands this time around and reject taking peanut during the polls.

“I want to tell you that we don’t know how much this government is taking from federal allocations again and thereby creating a serious suspicious on the day to day governance of the Kwara State”.