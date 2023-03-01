Updated: INEC Declares Tinubu Winner of 2023 Presidential Election

Breaking: S’Court Declares Naira Redesign Policy Invalid, Okays Old, New Notes to Run Concurrently till Dec. 31
Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.
The Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu declared Tinubu the winner at exactly 4:10 a.m on Wednesday in Abuja.
The former Lagos state governor polled a total votes of 8,794,726 to defeat his closest rival and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar who scored 6,984,520 votes, and Peter Obi of Labour party who polled 6,101,533 votes.
The presidential candidate of New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso came a distant fourth with the total votes of 1,496,687 votes.
Yakubu said the registered voters for the election was 93,469,008, while 25,286,616 voters were accredited.
He added that the total valid votes was 24,025,940, while total rejected votes was 939,278.
The chairman said the total number of votes cast was 24,965,218.
He declared: “I certify that I am the returning officer for the 2023 presidential election held on the 25th of February 2003.
“That Tinubu Bola Ahmed of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and returned elected. The Certificate of Return to the president elect and Vice president elect will take place here at 3pm today.”
Yakubu said for Senators and Members of the House of Representatives elect, the commission would issue a statement today on when the presentation of their own certification would be made.
Registered: 93,469,008
Accredited: 25,286,616
A: 61,014
AA: 14,542
AAC: 14,608
ADC:81,919
ADP:43,924
APC:8,794,726
APGA:61,966
APM:25,961
APP;12,839
BP:16,156
LP:6,101,533
NNPP: 1,496,687
NRM:24,869
PDP:6,984,520
PRP:72,144
SDP:80,267
YPP:60,600
ZLP:77,665
VALID VOTES:24,025,940
REJECTED:939,278
TOTAL: 24,965,218