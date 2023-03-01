APC Calls for Cancellation of N’Assembly Results in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, has rejected the national assembly results announced by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for Rivers East Senatorial District and Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency.

This as the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Rivers, Johnson Sinikiem, has announced the suspension of the Port Harcourt Local Government Federal Constituency 11 and Port Harcourt Local Government Area Senate Elections over alleged irregularities.

The APC candidates for national assembly election in Ikwerre/ Emohua and Rivers East Senatorial District alleged that the figures were manipulated and did not represent the wishes of the electorate, therefore called on members of the public to prevail on INEC to throw away the results announced so far.

Speaking on behalf of the candidates, Ezemonye Ezekiel Amadi, APC candidate for Ikwerre/Emohua, regretted that INEC who promised to give Nigerians free and fair election has only succeeded in taking the country backwards and called for the cancellation of the National Assembly results in the areas.

“We are calling Nigerians to prevail on INEC to throw away the figures announced so far. The figures are manipulative and do not represent the wishes of the electorates. Rivers East has been shortchanged. INEC failed to upload results in accordance with the Electoral Act.

We have videos of PDP thugs aided by the police carting away elections materials. INEC has announced results from Omuma, whereas there was no election in many wards in Omuma, as thugs disrupted the elections. The figures declared by INEC doesn’t represents the votes cast by the people at the various polling units.”