  • Wednesday, 1st March, 2023

APC Calls for Cancellation of N’Assembly Results in Rivers

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, has rejected the national assembly results announced by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for Rivers East Senatorial District and Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency.

This as the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Rivers, Johnson Sinikiem, has announced the suspension of the Port Harcourt Local Government Federal Constituency 11 and Port Harcourt Local Government Area Senate Elections over alleged irregularities.

The APC candidates for national assembly election in Ikwerre/ Emohua and Rivers East Senatorial District alleged that the figures were manipulated and did not represent the wishes of the electorate, therefore called on members of the public to prevail on INEC to throw away the results announced so far.

Speaking on behalf of the candidates, Ezemonye Ezekiel Amadi, APC candidate for Ikwerre/Emohua, regretted that INEC who promised to give Nigerians free and fair election has only succeeded in taking the country backwards and called for the cancellation of the National Assembly results in the areas.

“We are calling Nigerians to prevail on INEC to throw away the figures announced so far. The figures are manipulative and do not represent the wishes of the electorates. Rivers East has been shortchanged. INEC failed to upload results in accordance with the Electoral Act.

We have videos of PDP thugs aided by the police carting away elections materials. INEC has announced results from Omuma, whereas there was no election in many wards in Omuma, as thugs disrupted the elections. The figures declared by INEC doesn’t represents the votes cast by the people at the various polling units.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.