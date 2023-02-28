Ugwuanyi Loses Enugu North Senate Seat to LP’s Ezea

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Enugu State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Enugu North Senatorial Zone, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has lost the election to candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Okey Ezea.

Announcing the result, the Returning Officer, Chukwuemeka Ubaka said Ezea polled a total of 104,492 votes to defeat Ugwuanyi of the PDP, who got 46,948 votes.

He said the All Progressives Congress candidate for the district, Ejike Eze, got 6,816 votes to come a distant third.