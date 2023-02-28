  • Tuesday, 28th February, 2023

NSCDC Arrests 19 Suspects for Looting Rice Truck in Kano

Nigeria | 16 mins ago

The Kano State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 19 suspects who allegedly looted a rice truck on Sunday in Kano.

The Command Public Relations Officer, DSC Ibrahim Idris-Abdullahi, said in a statement yesterday  that the suspects attacked the truck along Kano-Zaria Road.

He said that the truck with registration number UGG 532 XA was loaded with hundreds of 50kg bags of rice from Alhamsad Rice Mill, located in Sharada, Kano.

Idris-Abdullahi added that the truck was heading to Zaria in Kaduna State when the hoodlums attacked it and looted the bags of rice.

“On receiving the report, operatives of the NSCDC swiftly mobilised personnel to the scene, arrested the suspects and 29 bags of rice were recovered from them.

“The driver of the truck and his assistants were rescued unhurt,” Idris-Abdullahi said.

The command spokesman said that the suspects would be  taken to court after conclusion of investigation.

