LP’s Ireti Kingibe Floors Aduda, Wins FCT Senatorial Seat

Olawale Ajimotokan, Abuja

Labour Party candidate, Ireti Kingibe has won FCT Senatorial election after she defeated the incumbent, Senator Philip Aduda of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Returning Officer for the FCT Senatorial election, Prof. Sani Saka, who declared the result Tuesday evening said Kingibe scored a total of 202,175 votes across the five area councils where results were declared to emerge winner.

Aduda came second with 100,544 votes, while Mr Angulu Dobi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) came third with 78,905 votes.

Results of Abaji Area Council were cancelled due to over voting and the appearance of African Democratic Party (ADP) on the ballot when it had no candidate for the election.

Result of Bwari Area Council where initially there was over-voting, was rectified and accepted prompting both PDP and APC agents to reject the result.