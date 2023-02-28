INEC Declares Obi Winner of Presidential Election in Anambra

Latest Headlines
David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, winner of Saturday’s presidential election in Anambra State.
Obi, as earlier reported by THISDAY, swept all the 21 local government areas in the state with a wide margin.
Prof Nnenna Otti, the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), who worked as the Anambra State Collation Officer announced the result at exactly 12:50 pm.
She said: “The total number of registered voters is 2,536,156, accredited voters are 628,590.
“At the end of the exercise, parties scored the following votes:
A – 343
AA – 108
AAC – 1012
ADC – 208
ADP – 299
APC – 5,111
APGA – 7,388
APM – 325
APD – 148
BP – 514
LP – 58, 4621
NNPP – 1,967
NRM – 118
PDP – 9,036
PRP – 62
SDP – 84
YPP – 1997
ZLP -1,420″
Anambra State had a total valid votes of 613,861. Void votes were 10,751 and total votes cast were 624,612.
As at the time filling this report, the collation officer and the Resident Electoral Commission of INEC in Anambra State, Dr Elizabeth Agwu, has left for the national collation centre in Abuja.