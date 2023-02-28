House of Reps Majority Leader Arrested in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

House of Representatives Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa has been arrested by the police in Kano.

He was arrested over alleged role in the killing of several persons and burning of the secretariat of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) during the just concluded polls.

A credible source in the police told reporters that Doguwa was picked up at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) while about to board a flight to Abuja.

The source said that the report obtained from the police in Tudun Wada, alleged that Doguwa personally led the thugs that set ablaze the NNPP secretariat where at least two persons were burnt to death.

“He also (allegedly) used the pistol of his orderly and fired at several persons. So we have arrested him in connection to murder and arson.

The source, who is very familiar with the investigation and asked not to be named, said “He is currently cooling off in the state Criminal Investigation Department.”

The police in Kano had confirmed that at least two persons were killed at the campaign secretariat of the NNPP in Tudun Wada after the secretariat was set ablaze.

The spokesman of the Kano Police Command, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa,could not be reached for comment.

Doguwa had at a press briefing with journalists before his arrest denied any culpability and said he learnt that police were looking for him but he had not received any formal invitation.

He also denied allegations that he shot at several individuals in the fracas that broke out, saying he does not own a gun nor does he know how to fire one.

“I never held a gun. I don’t even know how to hold a gun. I also never held any weapon throughout the election,” he said.