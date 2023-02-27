  • Monday, 27th February, 2023

Labour Wins Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency in Abia

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia 

Still riding on the crest of Obidient wave, the Labour Party has won the Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency in Abia State, bringing to three the number of National Assembly seats the party has won so far.

The returning officer for the constituency, Professor Uma Kalu Oke, declared the result, saying that the LP candidate, Hon Obi Aguocha scored 48,199 votes to emerge victorious

He beat to the second position the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Chinedum Orji, who got 35,196 votes. Orji is the current Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Obilor Ogbonna got 4,042 votes to place third. The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) received 2,758, ADC, 2,386, and APP,  347.

The LP has already won Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency and Isiala Ngwa North/Isiala South federal constituency.

