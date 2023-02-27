  • Monday, 27th February, 2023

Labour Party Wins Eti-Osa Federal Constituency in Lagos

Nigeria | 6 mins ago

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr. Thaddeus Attah of the Labour Party (LP) as winner of the Eti-Osa  Federal  Constituency  seat in the House of Representatives.

Prof Funmilayo Odukoya, who is the INEC Returning Officer, made the declaration yesterday  at the Collation Centre.

Attah won with 24,075 votes, beating his counterparts, Mr Olubankole Wellington (Banky W) of the Peoples Democratic Party  (PDP), who had 18,666 votes, and Mr Babjide Obanikoro of the APC, who had 16, 901 votes.

“That Thaddeus Attah of LP, having satisfied the requirement of the law is hereby declared winner and is returned elected; signed by me. Thank you so much, “ Odukoya said

She said that other candidates received the following votes: Mr Oladehin Olufemi, African Democratic Congress, 1,422 votes; Mr Azeez Kabirat of New Nigeria Peoples Party, 414 votes, and Mr Olasunkanmi Ololade, Social Democratic Party, 207 votes.

Earlier, there was pandemonium between the party agents and INEC officers over the authenticity of the result, even before it was declared by the presiding officer.

The agents including APC and PDP refused to accept the announcement of results unless their complaints were addressed.

Speaking to the News Agency of  Nigeria (NAN), the PDP agent, Mr Aderemi Adeshina, claimed that some voters were disenfranchised in some polling units in the LGA.

Adeshina, also claimed that results recorded in some units after the elections were not transmitted through the BVAS machine.

“We will not accept the result until another election takes place in all the wards where we were disenfranchised, “ he said.

NAN reports that security agents including the police and army were on ground to ensure and maintain safety and peace.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.