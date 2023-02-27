  • Monday, 27th February, 2023

Archbishop of Canterbury Charges INEC to Ensure Nigerians’ Votes Count

Archbishop of Canterbury, The Most Rev. Justin Welby has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the ballots cast by Nigerians in Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections reflect the wishes of the citizens.

In a Tweet published on his official Twitter handle, he wrote: “Nigeria has voted, praise God for this grace. My prayer now is that counting and declarations are honest – and that the new President of this great nation serves all the people, especially the poorest and most vulnerable.”

INEC is presently collating the results nationwide and so far has announced the results for Ekiti State where the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress was declared winner.

