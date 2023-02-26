PDP Thanks Nigerians, Says Atiku is Coasting to Victory

*Tasks INEC on transparent results collation

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sunday claimed that from preliminary reports on the results coming from the Presidential election, it is confident that its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar is already coasting to victory.

The PDP noted that Atiku was securing the highest number of valid votes cast as well as the statutory 25% in at least two third of the States of the Federation to ultimately brace the tape on the first ballot.

In a statement by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary, said, “Our Party appreciates Nigerians from across the country for putting their avowed solidarity and support for Atiku Abubakar into action by coming out enmasse to give their votes to the PDP, irrespective of ethnicity, creed, age and even political affiliations.

“From preliminary results, it is clear that Atiku Abubakar’s message of hope, unity, security and rebuilding of our nation has been positively received by Nigerians who are eager to embrace a new era under a purposeful leadership which the PDP and Atiku Abubakar embody.”, he stated.

The PDP assured Nigerians that the hope which Atiku symbolizes as well as the very onerous task of unifying and returning the country to the path of stability, national cohesion and economic prosperity will soon begin.

Said he, “Our Party therefore calls on INEC to ensure very transparent and credible collation process in such a manner that guarantees that all votes count and that the Will of the people is respected.

“INEC should not only ensure prompt uploading of results but also continue to make the result viewing portal available to the public in the interest of transparency”, the PDP stated .

The PDP congratulated Nigerians for peaceful elections despite the threats, resort to violence and desperation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to scuttle the process, while urging them to remain calm and resilient until the final declaration of results.