Death of a Matriarch: Austyn Ogannah Loses Mother



Human life is fragile. This has been proved time and again by the fact that neither the young nor the old, the poor nor the wealthy, the clever or the slow-witted, can secure their lives against disease and death. And yet, therein is the miracle of life that we find pleasure in it nonetheless. Even knowing this, the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of the Will Newspaper, Prince Austyn Ogannah, is currently saddened by the loss of his mother, Princess Roseline Oganah.



The news of Oganah’s death broke the internet in the early hours of Tuesday, February 21, 2023. According to the report, she had passed on at the residence of the Oganah family which is located in Agbara, Onicha-Ugbo of Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State. That was on Monday, February 20, 2023. And even though the news continues to trigger tears in some quarters, many well-informed people are convinced that the late matriarch of the Oganah family lived a good life. And she passed on to glory at the ripe old age of 83.



Late Princess Oganah was a senior civil service official in Delta for many years. Specifically, she was a Vice Principal in the Delta State Civil Service and proved the worth of her service to the state and Nigeria by nurturing children who have and are contributing to the progress of the country. These include Austyn, Uche Maidoh, Prince Tony Oganah, Dr. Beatrice Oganah-Ikunjeyo, Dr. Pamela Irabor, and Prince Alfred Oganah.

According to the family, burial arrangements are still being made for the matriarch. Nevertheless, it is believed that many dignitaries in Nigeria will be available to bid the final farewell to a woman who has served her family well.