Buhari Inaugurates Advisory Committee to Advance Women’s Economic Empowerment



President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated a 56-member High Level Advisory Committee on Women’s Economic Empowerment (H-LAC) set up to support Nigerian women and girls in economic development.



H-LAC, according to a member of the committee, Dr Judith-Ann Walker, is significant, especially in the context of recent failed attempts to pass gender-focused laws to redress economic, political, and social imbalances against women and girls in the country.



Inaugurated on the wings of the 2023 general elections by Buhari and under the auspices of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, H-LAC is non-political and expected to cross over into the next administration

Walker disclosed that the committee “has been set up to serve as a veritable bridge between administrations on key development issues affecting women and girls.



“Issues include girls’ education, technical and life skills as contained in the Adolescent Girls Initiatives for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) and women’s economic empowerment, as contained in Nigeria for Women Scale-up program.

“The current AGILE and NFWP projects as well as new projects of the incoming administration will find policy backing in the soon-to-be-launched Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE) national policy.



“H-LAC seems set to emerge as Nigeria’s first multi-stakeholder, a non-political advisory body, bridging political administrations on an issue for which all Nigerians are united – ending poverty, vulnerability, and the struggles of Nigerian women and girls.



“With representation from key government MDAs in H-LAC and with H-LAC Secretariat structured around an Inter-ministerial working group, the council is well institutionalized within the government.”

The member of the committee explained that H-LAC’s strong roots within government is complemented by representation from the private sector; civil society; as well as social and technical experts,



Walker added that social and technical experts would bring skills and information to loop learning and interaction between the women’s economic empowerment policy and the women’s economic empowerment projects such as the Nigerian for women empowerment initiative.

She said: ‘’Civil society organizations such as the Development Research and Projects Center (DRPC) which is implementing the flagship Partnership for Advancing Women in Economic Development (PAWED), funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, will bring technical expertise to the H-LAC.



She added that the development research and projects center, DRPC, would provide technical expertise to H-LAC around issues of inclusive and accountable implementation of WEE programs at national and sub-national levels. The Centre’s Executive Director and Coordinator of the PAWED project, Judith-Ann Walker represents the dRPC in H-LAC.

She then commended Buhari and the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen for the setting up of the committee which she said will bring inclusiveness in governance in Nigeria.