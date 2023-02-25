Implementation of New US Visa Validity Policy Begins March 1, Says Aregbesola

Bennett Oghifo



Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has said that the new Bilateral Consular Policy Agreements between Nigeria and the United States of America on visa reciprocity for citizens of both countries will take effect on March 1, 2023, following its approval.

This is contained in a statement issued yesterday by the minister’s SA Media, Sola Fasure, adding that the minister said the agreements include the reciprocity of five-year tourist visa validity for American Citizens pursuant to Section 30 of the Immigration Act, 2015; Extension of visa validity to three years for diplomats and government officials between the citizens of Nigeria and the United States of America.

The statement said, “As part of the Bilateral Agreement, the United States of America will implement a similar policy for Nigerians wishing to travel on tourist visas to the United States and for our diplomats and officials visiting the country. The United States will thus extend tourist visa validity for Nigerian citizens to five years.”

President Muhammadu Buhari launched the new Nigeria Visa Policy in 2020 and it is conceived to promote tourism and boost cultural exchange and business, among others, between both nations.

According to the statement, Aregbesola had directed the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, to start the implementation of the policy from March 1, 2023.