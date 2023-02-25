Falz Continues Political Drive in New Song

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Rapper/songwriter Falz has teamed up with Tekno for a new single to motivate Nigerians to exercise their franchise in the 2023 elections. In this song titled ‘O wa’, Falz addresses multiple issues currently plaguing the country, from fuel scarcity to cash scarcity, police brutality and so much more.

‘O wa’, an exclamation used in local parlance by passengers within the Nigerian transportation system, predominantly in Lagos State, to signify when they have arrived at their various bus stops, and are ready to come down. The song is a feel-good, afro-pop track that celebrates the life and the joys that come with it.

Speaking on the song, Falz said: “As regards the current situation of the country, it is time for us to stop and get a New Nigeria. We need new leaders that can move this country to the right destination and at the right time, the time is now, we need to collectively shout O wa!”

The new song is the kind that makes you feel pleased rather than sad, and also an enduring and seductive classic that merits a place on every playlist. Falz’s consistence in making social-conscious music is nothing short of admirable. He is truly a patriotic citizen.

This is his second time working with Tekno. They had previously worked on a song together while they were ambassadors for a Telco brand. His most recent release, “BAHD” dropped about some eight months ago.

That was shortly before a voter awareness concert held at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, which demands only those with Permanent Voters Cards or temporary voter slips be allowed entry barely 48 hours after he dropped the EP ‘BAHD’.

His fifth body of work, ‘BAHD’ comes three years after the ‘music activist’ last studio album, ‘Moral Instruction’. Folarin Falana aka Falz has championed an enlightenment of some sort which underlines the conscious influence and political undertone his existing songs and popularity has embraced.