Tafipal Launches to Make Travel, Lifestyle Planning Easy for Africa

Mary Nnah

As part of its mission to help millions of people across Africa build better relationships by creating new experiences, and innovative travel & lifestyle planning platforms, Tafipal has launched in Africa, starting with Nigeria. The platform was built to help individuals plan and manage trips, hangouts and so much more on the recently launched mobile app.

The launch which was officially announced on Monday, February 6, 2023, will provide Africans an opportunity to build better relationships by creating memorable experiences without encountering the stress and confusion that are usually associated with such a venture. Best of all, the company confirms, is that the entire process will be free on the Tafipal app.

According to the company’s Co-founder and CEO, Phillip Nduka, Tafipal is a trip management app designed to help users do everything from trip planning, tour discovering, travel checklists, memory storage, and much more with ease.

Unlike before now when you have to stress about traveling and worrying about forgetting important items; the team of experts at Tafipal built the app to help you plan & get reminders making the entire process easier. With the app, you can not only plan and manage trips and hangouts, but you can also safely upload and store important travel documents like Visas, insurance, etc. Phillip explained that the App employs the latest itinerary management technology to deliver the best trip-planning experience to Africans.

In his words, we are delighted to bring Nigeria and the rest of Africa, an opportunity that we believe offers an easy trip planning like never before. We all know how stressful planning a trip or lifestyle experience can be sometimes and we still forget things. We are glad to be solving this problem for Africans so they can focus on enjoying their trips and making great memories. With Tafipal, you can plan dates with your loved ones, group hangouts, tours, and other exciting experiences.

Phillip further explained that the App is easy to use and allows for onboarding in less than three minutes adding that the interface and UX have been designed to give customers a rewarding experience. “With Tafipal, planning your experiences is as easy as breathing. We deliberately made the process simple because we believe enjoying easy trip planning should not be complicated. At Tafipal, via our app and in just three steps, everyone can plan and enjoy their dream trips and experiences right from the comfort of their mobile phones. Tafipal is available on both Android and Apple IOS devices.