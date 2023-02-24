Police Arrest Federal Lawmaker in Rivers over Alleged Money Laundering

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A few hours to the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections, the Rivers State Police Command has arrested a House of Representatives member, Chinyere Igwe, who is also a campaigner of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, over alleged money laundering.

A statement by the state command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, alleged that the federal lawmaker was in possession of $498,100, when he was arrested in Port Harcourt.

The statement, THISDAY observed, was released hours after the video and picture of the lawmaker had gone viral on social media.

According to Iringe-Koko, “Police Officers from Rivers State Command deployed to INEC Headquarters Aba Road, today 24/2/2023 at about 0245hrs, while on stop and search, arrested one Hon. Chinyere Igwe, member House of Representatives representing Port Harcourt II Federal Constituency with a cash sum of 498,100 USD inside a bag in his car.

“Also recovered was a list for distribution of the money. The AIG Election, AIG Abutu Yaro, has ordered swift interrogation and arraignment in court.

“The Command urges all contestants and political parties to comply strictly with provisions of the Electoral Act and other relevant laws.”

Meanwhile, a rights activist, Prince Wiro has condemned the release of the video to the public by the police before the suspect was declared arrested.

Wiro, the National Coordinator, Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability, said: “Nobody is above the law. Police can arrest, investigate and arraign anybody if investigation finds him/her to be in contravention of the law.

“However, it is highly unprofessional for an investigating officer to make public the video recording of interrogation of Hon. Chinyere Igwe or any other suspect.

Such records are only released in court when necessary.”

He, however, called on AIG Yaro, the supervising AIG in Rivers election, to immediately order an investigation to ascertain how the video of Igwe was sent to the public in clear violation of investigation procedures, ethics and code of conduct of the police.

Wiro added that “The action of the officer who leaked the video to the public is highly unprofessional and it is my view that such officers should be unearthed and appropriate sanctions melted against them by the Authority to serve as deterrant to others”.