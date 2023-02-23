  • Thursday, 23rd February, 2023

Zaidu Denied as Lukaku Gives Inter Edge at San Siro

Sport | 5 mins ago

Substitute Romelu Lukaku scored the only goal as Inter Milan beat 10-man Porto in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. Lukaku converted a rebound after his first effort had bounced off the post in the 86th minute at the San Siro.

Nigeria and Porto defender, Zaidu Sanusi and Mehdi Taremi were denied the chance to fire the Portuguese side into the advantage by Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana with scores still at goalless.

The visitors had Otavio sent off in the 78th minute for two bookable offences and conceded eight minutes later.

The second leg takes place at Porto’s Estadio do Dragao on Tuesday, 14 March.

Elsewhere, Manchester City paid the price for failing to make the most of their first-half dominance as they were held to a 1-1 draw by RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

The away side were in complete control in the first 45 minutes and got the breakthrough midway through the half when Ilkay Gundogan pounced on a mistake in defence and fed Riyad Mahrez to drive into the back of the net.

But RB Leipzig came out in the second half with more ambition and twice went close to equalising early on through Benjamin Henrichs, who first headed just over before then sweeping wide with just Ederson to beat.

The Manchester City goalkeeper was called upon again to deny Andre Silva at his near post but the hosts were finally rewarded for their mounting pressure when Josko Gvardiol headed in following a short corner.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.