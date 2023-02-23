Zaidu Denied as Lukaku Gives Inter Edge at San Siro

Substitute Romelu Lukaku scored the only goal as Inter Milan beat 10-man Porto in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. Lukaku converted a rebound after his first effort had bounced off the post in the 86th minute at the San Siro.

Nigeria and Porto defender, Zaidu Sanusi and Mehdi Taremi were denied the chance to fire the Portuguese side into the advantage by Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana with scores still at goalless.

The visitors had Otavio sent off in the 78th minute for two bookable offences and conceded eight minutes later.

The second leg takes place at Porto’s Estadio do Dragao on Tuesday, 14 March.

Elsewhere, Manchester City paid the price for failing to make the most of their first-half dominance as they were held to a 1-1 draw by RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

The away side were in complete control in the first 45 minutes and got the breakthrough midway through the half when Ilkay Gundogan pounced on a mistake in defence and fed Riyad Mahrez to drive into the back of the net.

But RB Leipzig came out in the second half with more ambition and twice went close to equalising early on through Benjamin Henrichs, who first headed just over before then sweeping wide with just Ederson to beat.

The Manchester City goalkeeper was called upon again to deny Andre Silva at his near post but the hosts were finally rewarded for their mounting pressure when Josko Gvardiol headed in following a short corner.