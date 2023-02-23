Ekhomu Bags 2023 Bill Zalud Memorial Award for Professional Excellence

Precious Ugwuzor

The International Foundation for Protection Officers and Security Magazine has awarded Dr. Victoria Omonigho Ekhomu the 2023 Bill Zalud Memorial Award for Professional Excellence.

In 2017, the International Foundation for Protection Officers, in conjunction with Security Magazine, announced the Inaugural Bill Zalud Memorial Award for Professional Excellence, an award that recognises one security professional or an organisation for professional excellence or outstanding service in the security profession.

Each year, one security professional or an organisation is recognised for professional excellence and/or outstanding service/acts in the security profession by the International Foundation for Protection Officers.

“The nominations submitted this year were all outstanding supporters of professional excellence,” Sandi Davies, Chief Executive Officer of the IFPO stated.

“Our esteemed awards committee collectively and unanimously concluded that Mrs. Ekhomu was this year’s recipient,” Davies added.

The group went on to state that the “International Foundation for Protection Officer is committed to the support and professional development of protection officers.

“Through advocacy; promoting training standards; and providing accessible training, education, and certification opportunities; we seek to enhance the professional standing of protection officers, as well as increase and diversify the value of the vital services they provide.”

Born in Igueben Edo State of Nigeria, Dr. Ekhomu is the Group Managing Director/CEO of TRANSWORLD SECURITY, a foremost asset Protection Company.

Also the President of School of Management & Security, Dr Ekhomu doubles as the President of Association of Security & Safety Operators of Nigeria (AISSON) and is a member of the ASIS Foundation Board of Trustees.

At ASIS, she was its International’s African Advisory Council Chairman, where she presided over Africa after she earlier served as a Senior Regional Vice President for West, Central & Northern Africa for ASIS International from 2010- December 2015.

She was also a Regional Vice President for West, Central Africa, from 2008-2010 and Chapter Chairman for ASIS, after having served as Program Chairman, and Secretary.

As the first Nigerian to be appointed to the Awards Committee of ASIS International, she has been Board Certified by the ASIS Certification Board as a Certified Protection Professional (CPP) in 2005, making her the first female to earn the CPP Certification in Africa.

Victoria earned a Lifetime Achievement Award from ASIS 206 Lagos & ASIS Region 11 (ASIS International is the world’s largest professional security body, with over 38,000 members).

Ekhomu has also earned the Women in Security Global Community Karen Marquez Honors Award in 2015 which recognises a female security professional who has consistently worked for the betterment of the security industry over an extended period of time.

She was also honoured with the Certificate of Appointment as Ambassador for World Peace (AMB), by the United Nations on October 9th, 2020.

She is the African Representative of International Foundation for Protection Officers (IFPO). As a Certified Protection Officer (CPO) Instructor, she has earned the CPOI Certification from IFPO.

Victoria Ekhomu is a Trustee of AISSON (Association of Industrial Security & Safety Operators of Nigeria).

Ekhomu was conferred with the Honorary Doctor of Science Honoris Causa (D.Sc.) in Industrial Security, Risk Management & Corporate Governance, by European-American University.

She holds a Master’s Degree from the University of Pittsburgh and Bachelor’s degree from University of Lagos.

Victoria has a Harvard Business School Certificate in Entrepreneurship in Emerging Economies and also holds the Advanced Management Certificate from Lagos Business School.

She is a Certified Management Consultant (CMC) and was honored as a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants (FIMC). Ekhomu has a Fellowship Award from Institute of Security, Nigeria (FISN).

She is a Fellow of Nigerian Institute of Industrial Security (NIIS). She holds a Fellowship from Institute of Criminal Justice and Criminology Administration.

Dame Victoria Ekhomu, was honored by Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), the Regulator of Nigerian Private Security, in collaboration with Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALSPN), with the Award of Excellence.

Chief Victoria, has a chieftaincy title, Yeye Fiwaboye of Ilewo. She served as a past National President of SMAGOGA (St Maria Goretti Old Girl’s Association), and Lagos President for her Alma Mater. She is a Knight in the Anglican Church, who is blessed with wonderful children.