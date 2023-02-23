2023 Polls: Idris Aregbe Appeals to Youth against Violating Electoral Laws 

As the general election picks up faster, the Southwest Secretary, National Youth mobilisation of the All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign Council, APC PCC, Idris Aregbe, has implored youth nationwide to shun acts that violate electoral laws.

In a letter made available to THISDAY, Aregbe lent his voice, “As I have always done, I sincerely appeal to fellow Nigerians, especially youth, to desist from being used for any act of brigandage, violence, rigging, or other sanctionable offense that may run foul of penal and electoral laws of the land.”

He noted that electing the right president is not a function of sentimental words or the mere whipping up of emotions against opposition without any clear-cut strategy to move the nation forward.

Aregbe added: “It is instructive that voters make informed choices by finding out which candidate is best for the job, taking into account their record of achievements to ensure the prosperous nation we want.”

Consequently, he called for a peaceful voting exercise on Saturday, February 25th. “That is why I am appealing for us to cast our votes peacefully for the candidates of our choice. Downplaying the ethnic and religious cards is a logical necessity at this juncture.

“Indeed, at this juncture of our nation’s history, a careful and focused exercise of our voting right is more than mere civic responsibility; it is the only way we can move our country forward, and for that change to happen, it begins with each one of us.”

While admitting that there may be a thousand reasons some electorate might want to stay indoors, considering fear of the unknown, and Naira scarcity, among others, the Southwest secretary reminded the nation that it is a necessary sacrifice for the kind of change “We desire – the kind of change that impacts the future we envisage for our children and future generations.”

He pointed out: “It all begins with our vote! In that light, my conviction is that a vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed of APC is a vote well cast, one that will bring prosperity because he is tested, trusted, and capable of birthing the Nigerian dream as a visionary, pragmatic, and compassionate leader with many other admirable traits.”

Aregbe insisted that Tinubu possesses a unique vision that allows him to 9see the big picture and the ability to convey such a vision to others, helping them to stay motivated and engaged.

“He is a strategic and critical thinker. He demonstrates empathy, actively listens, and builds meaningful working relationships with people around him.

“He is authentic and self-aware, open-minded and creative, flexible, and open to new ideas. He is a dependable person with unshakeable determination and courage, and he has respect for others’ opinions,” he emphasised.

He also described Tinubu as a proven leader whom many people admire. “He is a great leader with exceptional leadership qualities. Tinubu is a bridge builder who often has united regions, ethnic, and religious groups, a symbol that indicates his capability to strengthen national unity if allowed to lead the country.

“A man with the interest of his people at heart, Tinubu – more than any other Nigerian politician – has built several young people in many areas of endeavor and not just governance. A lover of youth, this is evident in the fact that youth constitute a significant proportion of his administration, and this is a legacy that continues in Lagos State.”

Aregbe, hence, charged that it is time that youth built on that desired pathway that would see them transit without encumbrance into true leaders of tomorrow.

“A devout Muslim husband to a devoted Christian wife who is a Pastor, Tinubu undoubtedly is the quintessential leader for a nation at the crossroads.

Play your patriotic part in this great historical process; go out on Saturday, February 25, 2023, to cast your vote as a responsible citizen. Vote Asiwaju Bola Ahmed for a prosperous, forward-moving, and peacefully united Nigeria. Vote for the APC,” he tasked Nigerians.