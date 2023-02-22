  • Wednesday, 22nd February, 2023

Ahead of Saturday’s Presidential Election, Buhari Meets Security Chiefs 

Nigeria | 21 mins ago

•Launches equipment donated by CACOVID

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the National Security Council meeting at the State House, Abuja.

Though the agenda for the maiden meeting of the Council in 2023 was not made public, THISDAY gathered that it is aimed at reviewing the security situation across the country ahead of coming Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

The National Security Council which comprises of the Chief of Defence Staff, service chiefs, Inspector-General of Police, some Ministers, among others advises the President on public security issues.

Before the commencement of the meeting, President Buhari launched security equipment donated by the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) at the Council Chambers.

Details later…

