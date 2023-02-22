5,000 Youths Graduate from Uzodimma’s SkillupImo Project

About 5,000 youths in Imo State will today, graduate from a digital empowerment programme put in place by the Executive Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

The Minister, Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, is scheduled to attend the event being organised by the state in line with the federal government’s digital econony policy.

The project tagged: SkillUpImo Project, being implemented by the State’s Ministry of Digital Economy & E-Government, has the aim of equipping the citizens of Imo with top digital skills for the new world ecosystem pivoted on knowledge economy.

The SkillUpImo Project has the overarching target of upskilling, reskilling and training of 300, 000 Imo youths to acquire the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR) skill-set needed to align with the evolving world.

The initiative is in line with the Imo Digital Economy Agenda (IDEA), which is mapped to last 2022-2026 with the aim of not only making Imo the digital-skills hub of Africa but also curbing the snag of unemployment in the state.

In line with the first Pillar of the IDEA anchored on “Digital Literacy and Skills”, the Project has the vision to graduate employable youths to the society as well as youths who are self-employable and productive to the society and the world at large.

Speaking on the planned official graduation ceremony of the 5,000 Imo youths, scheduled to take place today, the State’s Commissioner for Digital Economy and E-Government, Dr. Amadi Chimezie, expressed satisfaction that the programme has started yielding its intended positive results.

According to him, the scheme is poised to addressing one of the critical challenges with respect to youth unemployment, which the country is facing, adding that Imo State has positioned itself to join hands with the Federal Government towards tackling the snag through the State’s digital skill acquisition scheme.

“So, it is gratifying to the State Governmemt that our graduands – who came in with little or no experience in digital technology have been equipped with skills in Digitale Marketing, Web and App Development, Content Creation, Basic data analytics, Graphics design, Phone and other digital devices repairs, programming, cyber security, among others and they are now set to graduate to begin to utilize their acquired skills for their personal economi growth and that of the society,” he said.

He further commended the State Govenor for his passion for digital empowerment of the youths with the objective of positioning Imo as Africa’s Digital Skills hub, through massive training of Imolites from all walks of life to enable them to obtain digital literacy skills at no cost.

The Commissioner called on all graduands set for Wednesday’s official graduation ceremony to make the best use of the skills learnt towards transforming Imo State and by extension, the entire country, into a bedrock of technological advancement in Africa.

“We won’t rest on our oars until the target of training 300,000 Imolites is achieved in line with the vision of our people-centric Executive Governor, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma,” he added.