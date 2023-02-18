Oyo Now Leads South-west Sports, Says Bolarinwa



The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has elevated the state in sporting activities to the first position in the South-west, a feat that was last recorded 43 years ago.



The SA to the governor on Youth and Sport, Kazeem Bolarinwa stated this in a chat with THISDAY in Lagos, recently, explaining that the state came fourth, nationally, at last year’s National Sports Festival, Delta 2022.

“We came in first position in the South-west, if you’re to look at it and 4th position nationally, which makes us the first in the South-west,” said Bolarinwa, stating that the state achieved this because of the improved funding of sporting activities under Governor Makinde.



“His excellency has committed a lot when it comes to the youths and sport constituency, particularly sport, he has invested a lot when it comes to the welfare of our athletes, accommodation, facilitation, giving them vehicles to enhance their movement, remuneration of both the athletes and their coaches and by ensuring that he gives listening ears to them whenever they come forth with anything that they need and you are going to agree with me that to whom much is given much is expected. That is why in return for excellence, the governor has spared no expense when it comes to giving to the athletes and the sport sector. Oyo State athletes also give their best when it comes to their performances anytime they are expected to. For example, Oyo State shooting stars have been in relegation for so long, but just last year, we got back into NPFL and eventually we still won.”



He said some athletes represented Nigeria at the Commonwealth games and he gave $10,000 to the person that got gold, the person that got silver, $7,500 and the lady that got bronze, $5,000.

Governor Makinde, he said, also upgraded sport infrastructure, particularly stadiums, in the geo-political zones of the state. “He remodelled the Adamasigba Stadium, which qualified it to host the Super Eagles U-17 match; He upgraded the Olubadan stadium; Lakan, Igborapa, Durbar stadiums, among others.”