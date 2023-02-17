Polls: Group Alleges Plan to Re-introduce Special Forces in Cross River

* Ayade won’t engage in extrajudicial means to win poll, says media aide

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Cross River Democratic Watch (CRDW) has raised the alarm that the state government is allegedly planning to re-introduce the dreaded Special Forces to clamp down on the opposition in the state ahead of the presidential and National Assembly elections.

The group made the allegation through its Coordinator and Secretary, Messers Emmanuel Agbor and Austine Ushie respectively in Abuja Friday.

They likened the alleged move by the governor to the sad experience in the last House of Representatives bye-election for Ogoja/Yala federal constituency, held on February 26, 2022.

They claimed that the Special Forces were deployed to allegedly rig the election.

They claimed that some officials of the state government were already in Abuja to perfect the re-introduction of the Special squad to harass and clamp down on their opponents in the state.

The statement further claimed that the state would offer to fund and donate some vehicles for their operations if they were deployed.

But in a swift reaction to the group’s allegation, the state Governor, Ben Ayade, through his media aide, Christian Ita, said he does not need any extra judicial mean to win any election.

He also described as untrue, claims that officials of the state government were lobbying top officials of the Force Headquarters to deploy the Special squad in the state.

Ita said: “Ayade does not need any extra-judicial help to win the election because given the level of development he has brought to the area, which has earned him huge following, the said election is a walk over for the governor.

“The opposition is merely shopping for excuses in view of their imminent defeat.

“It is on record that the force headquarters announced that it was mobilizing about 400,000 personnel for the elections and if in their wisdom, they mobilize to the senatorial district, like they’re likely to do all over the country, why should that be an issue that would bother any lawful citizen?

“Besides, should they worry about the routine police deployment if they are not planning acts of criminality?

“Law abiding citizens don’t fear police deployment, only criminals do.”

The CRDW statement read in part: “Our attention has been drawn to the disturbing moves by Governor Ben Ayade to Police Headquarters to lobby for a Special Force Unit to be approved in Calabar for the general election.

“The ulterior motive is for him to deploy the same Force to Northern part of the state and use it to compromise the senatorial election where he is a candidate.

“We wonder why Ayade is always looking for a Special Force once election is around the corner. He did it in the last Ogoja/Yala federal constituency bye-election using the governor’s office security unit.

“It is important to note here that under the watch of Governor Ayade, the Cross River State Police Command have no operational vehicles neither do they receive logistics to carry out their constitutional duties.

“This is one of his desperate attempts at getting the police echelon to deploy Special Forces to enable him rig the upcoming senatorial election in Cross River North.

“Ayade has already brought in a militia group into the state to unleash mayhem on our people, from the creeks and South-east.

“The Inspector-General of Police is committed to a level playing field, and we call on him not listen to his manipulative tendencies.

“We also call on the authorities to redeploy the Deputy Commissioner, Operations, Mr Francis Idu, to guarantee a peaceful election in Cross River State. Our people are ready to die for their rights.

“We shall resist any attempt to compromise the senatorial election in any form using unauthourised security presence.”

A call put across to the Deputy Commissioner, Operations, CP Frank Idu, was not returned.