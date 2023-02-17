INEC: Youths Can Sway Electoral Outcomes, Must Eschew Violence

James Emejo in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday said the Nigerian youth population with their numbers constitute a power block that could influence the direction of electoral processes and their outcomes in the country.



The commission however, lamented the involvement of youth in election violence.

INEC Deputy Director, Gender and Inclusivity Department, Mr. Samuel Bassey, disclosed this at a Youth Dialogue on Party Manifesto for the 2023 Election, which was organised by the Nigerian Youth Parliament (NYP) and sponsored by PressPayNG.



The event witnessed some of the presidential candidates of political parties share their plans for the youth.

The INEC deputy director said, “It is quite worrisome that youth are often used by unscrupulous politicians who see them as willing tools to be manipulated to advance their narrow agenda during electioneering.

“Bad elements among the political class often preyed on the innocence and the vulnerability of the youth during a period like this to perpetrate violence and disrupt election process.



“Election violence comes with a great socio- economic and political cost to the nation and to the lives and future of the youth. The youth who are often used as tools are the immediate victims of violence during elections; majority of the people being maimed, killed, sent to jail and whose future is undermined during violence are the youth.”

He said a lot can be achieved by any social group, including the youth as an important demographic block, if there is a strong will power, organisation, internal cohesion and social networking.



“The youth in Nigeria can organise themselves into a formidable social block for a stronger voice for sensitisation, advocacy, leadership recruitment and capacity building on electoral matters using multimedia platforms,” he said.

He said the commission through Youth Engagement Strategy (YES), a policy document to guide youth responsive activities – is strategically positioned for a sustainable youth focal activity to promote their access and peaceful participation in 2023 General Elections and beyond.

However, Brand Manager, PressPayNg, Ruth Garuba, said conversations would strengthen, reinforce and consolidate efforts by all stakeholders in empowering the youth.



She said, “At PressPayNg, we believe in the youth and in their abilities to thrive given the right resources and opportunities. We are passionate in making their educational dreams a reality because the possibilities for an educated mind are limitless.

“We want Nigeria to be ground zero for economic reforms that will directly influence the standards of living for the youth even across the Nigerian borders and this can be achieved by voting and electing the right person that we can rely on to do what is necessary to properly utilise the youth population to attain their maximum potential.”



Garuba further pointed out that stakeholders have the responsibility of further finding out the workability of the party manifesto, noting that “planning alone is insufficient, ensuring that the manifesto can be delivered and achieved regardless of the reality on ground is also important”.

She said, “In 2020 the United Kingdom granted 8,229 study visas to Nigerians, in 2021 they issued 36,783 and in 2022 65,929. The reality is that young people are migrating out of the country and we need to ensure we do not lose our greatest asset which is the human capital to other countries.



“The progression is skyrocketing with a 79% increase which I hope is a major concern of the Presidential candidates because we need the youth as much as we need other demographics, everybody is important for national growth.”

Chairman, House Committee on Political Engagement, NYP, Mr. Mathew Adavize Samuel, said the event serves to address inclusion and advocacy for youth engagement.

He said, “And as we approach the 2023 election, it is very important to engage every critical stakeholder to ensure that youth agenda is carried along.

“The youth population constitute the largest demography as far as election is concerned. But it is to our surprise that that largest constituency is being left behind.

“And we are asking for our own pound of flesh as youths who constitute the strength of this nation to be given our constitutional and fundamental role to play in the scheme of things and today, this event will help to interact with critical stakeholders like INEC to know their level of preparation, the various parties, to know what their agenda for the youth of this nation.”

Samuel added that the engagement would further help to monitor and evaluate the programmes and policies of the government if at the end of the day any of the parties emerge as president of the country.