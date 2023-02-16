2023-Atiku/Okowa Remains Best Option to Unify Nigerians, Says Atunwa

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of February 25 presidential election, the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State during the 2019 general election, Hon. AbdulRazaq Atunwa, has said that the Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his vice , Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, remained only candidates that could unify and rescue the country from the current challenges facing the nation.

Atunwa, however, called on the people of the country to rally round the Atiku/Okowa ticket so as to move the nation forward.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin yesterday, Atunwa described the pains and agonies being faced by Nigerians as unfortunate and uncalled for.

He said that the current development was a product of bad leadership that the APC led federal and state governments represent.

He stated that “Nigerians deserve good governance but the present APC led administration lacks capacity and capability to provide expected governance that would change the life of the people for better.

“Look at what we are experiencing now. No naira notes, fuel scarcity, kidnapping, armed robbery among others. Is it the kind of leadership that the people of the country should support for another term?”

He added that “the only presidential candidate that the people of the country would need this time around is Atiku/Okowa in order to rebuild the Nigeria for economic and political growth.

“We must use our permanent voters’ cards to wrestle power from such party in order to provide quality representation in the country.

“The APC led administration has failed the people of the country and this is the reason we must shun all forms of intimidation and threats from any angle so as to advance economic and political growth of the populace.”

Atunwa noted that, the people of the country must be more united and focused, adding that, they should shun all forms of action that would hinder the path of Nigeria from economic transformation of the country.

The PDP chieftain who described the present state of governance in the state as uncalled for, said that “it is unfortunate that the present administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has failed to meet the yearnings of the people despite billions of naira accrued to the state in the last three and half years.”

Atunwa, however, called on the people of the state to join hands with the PDP leadership in order to wrestle power from the APC in the state in the forthcoming general election.