3 Feared Dead as Protest Rocks Edo over Naira Scarcity

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Three persons have been reported shot in Benin City, capital of Edo State, when youths staged a protest against currency swap.

One of the victims was killed closed to the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) Office in Benin, while two were said to have died at the Sokponba road axis during attempt by the protesters to attack banks in the area.

Trouble was said to have started when some of persons came to the CBN to deposit their money in compliance with the bank’s regulation of depositing old bank notes.

It was gathered that while this was going on, an unmarked Toyota vehicle came to the gate of CBN trying to gain entry but was stopped by those who were already at the bank.

Details later….

