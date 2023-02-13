Diri: My Performance Will Earn Me Second Term

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, yesterday, boasted that his performance so far in office as Governor of the State will earn him second tenure come November in the Governorship election.

Speaking during the thanksgiving service to mark his third year’s anniversary on Sunday, Diri noted that going by the testimonies of people in the state, he has performed creditably well.

According to the governor, it is not a mistake that he is a miracle governor, because he was ordained to be governor from birth.

He advised the people of the state to unite and support one another and eschew the pull him down syndrome, because power comes from God.

The thanksgiving service, which was graced by Dame Patience, the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, and the President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop

Francis Wale Oke, as guest speaker.

Diri said: “Power always comes from God, there is no mistake that I am a miracle governor, before I was born God has ordained it and even as I was born there was signs all over. It is no mistake that I have to come through Seriake Dickson (predecessor) that is the way God wants it.

“When God wants to work, he works through the instruments that men will never ever thinks that, is there anything good that can come out.

“Our first four years is coming to an end and it is usual that every governor who has spent four years creditably will seek for a second term. I will not forget a governor who served for four years and the people said that they have marked his script and he has failed and his father said if somebody’s fails he will repeat the class, but in our case those marking the scripts, I don’t know, are telling us we have done well. The testimonies are all here and abound and so, in our case it is not repeating the class, it is moving forward,” he said.