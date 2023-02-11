Friends, Allies Back Funso Ayeni for Senate

Friends, families, allies, associates and political representatives gathered at the fundraising dinner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for Ekiti North, Prince Funso Ayeni as he officially kicked off his senatorial campaign on Wednesday at the Mariott Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos.

Ayeni previously served in different leadership capacities at the Nigerian Breweries for 19 years including sales manager, senior brand manager, district manager, and head of trade marketing until he made the decision to vie for Senate, Ekiti North Senatorial District which covers five constituencies: Idoosi, Moba, Oye, Ikole and Ilejemeje in Ekiti State under the umbrella of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP).

Speaking at the occassion, Ayeni revealed that his decision to delve into politics was borne out of his passion for supporting people, making things work, and seeing people live better lives.

He said: “For me, in all of these, the people come first because their interest has to be protected. And that is what I have been doing for a very long time, keeping the interest of the people at heart, before I ever even dreamt of going into politics. I want to make the right laws that will support lifting and removing the current sufferings of the people as we are seeing. I have highlighted a few programmes that I will definitely want to do, in terms of law making, in terms of bills that I intend to sponsor at the national assembly.

“Some of these bills will be co-sponsored. My belief is that all of the promises I’m making now in the form of a manifesto will come to reality by getting people to support such bills.”

Expressing his confidence in Ayeni’s senatorial aspirations, Oludare Olateju, a musician and marketing communications professional told THISDAY: “We are all here to show our support for someone we believe in by registering our presence because we all know he is on the right course. Ekiti people deserve representatives who have the love of their communities at heart. Funsho and I met way back in the course of my career and we developed a brotherly relationship that was beyond work. I saw in him a typical Ekiti man who is not ashamed of where he came from.

“He told me about a foundation he was running, and on a yearly basis he is doing things to support the needy and less privileged in his immediate community, and I think that is quite thoughtful for a young man. Most people of his age and status, once they are up there, they tend to forget those that are behind, and everyone close to Funso knows he isn’t doing it because he is rich, he is doing what he is doing because of his love for his people. For him to bring them together and use his status to solicit for help from friends and vendors.That says a lot about the kind of person he is.”

Noting that politics in Nigeria has transcended from voting based on the bias of party preferences to voting for people with clear cut transformative ideas, Olateju added: “He has a role to play, based on his age, experience, and exposure. So, if you are clamoring for a new Nigeria and a new order, it is not going to be a sudden flight. So, this is the right next step for him and he should be supported. A leader needs incentive, and where he is not encouraged, he can’t perform.”

Ayeni incorporated The Funso Ayeni Foundation (FAF) in 2018 in Ikole Ekiti. The Foundation’s ‘Hope for All’ initiative was launched to renew the hope of the common man and rekindle optimism in their existence. Through the initiative, many hopes have been restored and re-awakened.

To further raise the standard of living of indigenes and the ‘active poor’ in the society, Prince Funso Ayeni also introduced ‘Atewo Eni’, an initiative which aims to alleviate poverty by encouraging those that can work and make a living for themselves to do petty trading rather than begging, through the support from families, friends and other charity organisations

Through the Funso Ayeni Foundation, donations from the fundraiser will be used to support Ayeni’s campaign, intensify his humanitarian efforts to give hopes to thousands of indigenes and improve their life through eradication of poverty, improvement of security, and access to high quality education, gifts and other opportunities for youths’ expression in the community.