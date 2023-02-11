2023 Elections: Nigeria Assures EU It Would be the Best 

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Nigerian Government has assured the European Union (EU) that no Nigerian would be denied their human rights, even as it said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been given all needed resources by the government to conduct what will be the best elections in the annals of the nation’s history.

This assurance was given yesterday in Abuja by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada, during the 6th Round of the Nigeria – European Union Human Rights Dialogue.

He said: “The Nigerian government, led by President Muhammadu Buhari will continue to work to ensure that all Nigerians are not denied their inalienable rights.”

On the meeting which discussed issues including the upcoming elections, Asset Recovery, Migration, Humanitarian Situations and International Humanitarian Law, the minister said: “These issues are dear to our hearts and I am glad we can provide clarity on issues that the European Union member states will have questions on and vice versa.”

He added that: “On the topics for discussion today, you must have all noted the strides that the government has made in the past decade to improve the election process and integrity. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has received needed resources from the government and is ready to conduct what will be our best elections ever. The security agencies are also working to ensure that people will be able to carry out their civic responsibility without fear. They are ready to act swiftly to protect life and properties around the country during the election.”

He noted that in arranging this dialogue, “my colleagues in the Ministries of Justice, Women Affairs, Police Affairs, Defence, Humanitarian Affairs/Disaster Management and Social Development, as well as the Office of the National Security Advisers were very involved. I am grateful for their inputs and I hope the discussions today will help deepen the enjoyment of human rights in Nigeria and in all European Union member states, for our citizens and visitors.”

He also assured that President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to tackling all issues that are necessary for all Nigerians to live in peace, prosperity and dignity, noting that: “This issues which range from fighting crime and extremism to tackling corruption and asset recovery requires unwavering national commitment as well as international cooperation, particularly, as it concerns sharing of knowledge and best practices, as well as provision of financial resources needed for developmental purposes.

We will continue to count on our European Union partners to stand with us to resolve these problems.”

He added that “we will continue to work to deepen cooperation on how to fast track asset recovery and commit to zero tolerance for both the source and recipients of the proceeds of corruption.

“Also, we will count on European countries to simplify evidentiary requirements and other mutual legal assistance procedures for timely recovery and return of recovered assets. Furthermore, we will continue to do our utmost to ensure that our people who had fled conflicts in the Lake Chad area can begin to return home voluntarily, safely and with dignity,” Dada said.

The minister also assured that: “We will continue to urge that all European Union member states commit to safe, orderly and regular migration,” stressing that. “There is no doubt in our mind that there must be firm commitments to eliminating all forms of discrimination against migrants.”

After emerging from a close-door meeting with the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms Samuela Isopi and some ambassadors from European countries in Nigeria, the Director (International Organisation Department) in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Samson Itegboje, told journalists that Nigeria used the opportunity of the meeting to inform the diplomats that it was prepared for the 2023 elections and that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies were ready for the elections.

He further disclosed that other prominent issues discussed include the promise that the Nigerian government will continue to make technical and financial commitments to provide hope and restore the dignity of life for the millions of Nigerians affected by the crisis around the Lake Chad Basin. The assistance through the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) which targets the poor and vulnerable population will continue.

He added that: “Nigeria and European Union member states must play their parts to ensure safe, orderly and regular migration, while we address the push and pull factors that make people embark on perilous journeys across the Atlantic, in search of greener pastures. Nigeria expects that all migrants, regardless of their status, must be respected and protected across all stages of the migration cycle. There must also be firm commitments to eliminating all forms of discrimination against migrants, including racism, intolerance and xenophobia.”

According to him, “both parties agreed that it was important to continue to cooperate with one another and share experiences and global best practices necessary for developing capacities on how best to ensure that our people are able to live in dignity, no matter their circumstance.”

On her part, the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms Isopi, said the meeting was fruitful and there was the need to continue to have it from time to time.

She noted that Europe was happy with assurances received and the preparation for the elections.