PIA Implementation: CODE Engages Host Communities in Rivers





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A non-governmental organisation, the Connected Development (CODE) in partnership with OXFAM has engaged host communities in oil producing companies in Rivers State on advocacy training towards the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA)

The communities’ participants selected from host communities in Gokana, Etche and Ahoada Local Government Areas of the state, were empowered on how to monitor and hold government accountable in all its activities, especially as it affects the citizens.

THISDAY, at the training, held in Port Harcourt, yesterday, observed the participants telling the stories about how their communities have been affected by the activities of the oil producing companies without the government showing much concern on their plight.

Speaking at the event, the Programme Manager, CODE, Zaliha Lawal, explained that they were training communities to ensure sustainability, empower them on how to track capital funds, how to do advocacy, engage government and organisations.

Zaliha, who represented Hamzat Lawal, Chief Executive Officer, CODE, at the programme, said ‘We understand that most of these host communities have had decade of marginalisation in as much as the economy we use to drive this nation is derived from them, most of them are marginalized, they do not enjoy infrastructure which is the list they should enjoy as citizens of the nation.

“So, what we are doing is to train community members, CDC committee on how to sit with government, how to table their problems and challenges.

“We also understand that there is PIA, so we are here to train the community members on how to engage government to ensure the proper implementation of PIA. For instance, we can ask for more, we can demand, which is part of our duty as citizens of this nation.”

She added that, “corruption has continue to thrive in Nigeria because people do not have access to information, they don’t even know what they are supposed to do. But when people have this information, is part of their responsibility to monitor and also evaluate the government policies and programmes and projects.”