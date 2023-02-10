Chantelle Abdul: Courage of an Ingenious Business Leader

Oluchi Chibuzor takes a look at how Mojec Meter Company and Meter Services Hub under her leadership of Ms Chantelle Abdul, the Group Managing Director and Chief executive officer of Mojec International Holdings has produced over a million meters in the Nigerian market, pioneered projects like the Mobile MAP initiative, a meter penetration and partnership idea, which enables the Mojec to get more Nigerians conveniently metered

Globally, thriving companies can trace their success to the point of recognising opportunities in problems and turning such into global solutions through innovation, service delivery, product quality, ethics and integrity and financial results but are not exclusive to the business acumen and vision of a leader.

One such company that can boast of visionary leadership with strong acumen contributing to the growth trajectory of the company for the past thirty-eight years is Mojec international holdings, led by Ms Chantelle Abdul, the Group Managing Director and Chief executive officer of Mojec International Holdings who was recently awarded the Leadership Business Person of the Year 2022.

Ms Abdul has demonstrated her prowess in business circles and oversees a portfolio of companies across Africa and Asia namely: Mojec Meter Asset Management Company, Virtuitis Solaris Power, Mojec Meter Company and Meter Services Hub. She has successfully led the growth of this family business into becoming West Africa’s largest manufacturer of smart meters and has expanded its reach from manufacturing to power generation, transmission and distribution.

Under her leadership, the company has produced over a million meters in the Nigerian market and pioneered projects like the Mobile MAP initiative, a meter penetration and partnership idea, which enables the Mojec Meter Asset Management Company Limited (M3AC) to get more Nigerians conveniently metered. Under her watch she has also initiated the vendor financing to the power sector, which enables DisCos to give out meters in massive numbers for the first time after the sector was privatised as well as won several awards such as the PWC award, the Nigerian stock exchange & Business Day Next Bulls Award, as well was honoured by the German government as one of Africa’s Hidden champions and has been listed under the London stock exchange as companies to watch out for.

Trailing the business world and the power sector with her leadership prowess, Mojec International Holdings has rapidly expanded the number of prepaid electricity meters in Nigerian homes and offices, which marks a new era of fair and accurate electricity and bill payment feasible, and with its state-of-the-art Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) monitoring system for easy monitoring and tracking of field meters, DisCos can read, monitor as well as manage revenue collection. Her vision is to position the company as one of the few indigenous companies floated on the London Stock Exchange and the New York Exchange. Without a doubt, Ms Chantelle Abdul has successfully led Mojec to be one of the leading companies to become the largest manufacturer, distributor, and installer of smart metering, power generation and energy solutions services providers in all of Sub-Saharan Africa.

As the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Meter Manufacturers and Assemblers Association of Nigeria (MMAAN), her continuous inputs and footprints in the sector and world at large as continually put her in the limelight and earned her recognition beyond the borders of Nigeria, such as the 2016 Outstanding Woman in Power Regional Award by the West African Power Industry Awards, the ECOWAS & ECREE Women in Energy Award, the Most Enterprising Female of the year 2018 at the Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award, and now the Leadership Business Person of 2022.

Ms Chantelle’s growth mindset has made a name for herself in the power sector whilst she penetrates other human endeavours like Agriculture, Real Estate, Retail and Energy where she is continually making waves as she believes that Opportunities abound everywhere and none can be compared to that of Africa because a lot of her sectors still need to be harnessed.