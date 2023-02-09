  • Thursday, 9th February, 2023

Mbah Pledges to Collaborate with UK, Ireland, G20 Group in Service Delivery

Nigeria | 22 mins ago

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Peter Mbah, has pledged that his administration will collaborate with members of the G20+ group to deliver quality service in the areas of health, youth empowerment and Information and Communication Technology, (ICT) if elected in March.

Mbah gave the pledge yesterday when members of the group which is made up of professionals from Enugu who are based in the United Kingdom and Ireland, including its PRO, Chidere Attama, and Patron of the G20+, Chris Ozongwu, paid him a courtesy visit.

The visit came days after the group donated a total of 340 doses of HPV vaccines for cervical cancer treatment to the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, (Parklane) in collaboration with the Enugu State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (ENSPHCDA) during this year’s World Cancer Day with the theme: ‘Close Care Gap’.

In his address, Mbah said Enugu State under his leadership would experience unprecedented growth driven by disruptive innovation, technology and revolutionary ideas.

He also appreciated the group for donating the vaccines which are currently being administered to those who have been screened, especially young girls between the ages of 9 and 15 at Parklane.

On his part, the spokesperson of the G20+, Attama, said  the group remained committed to funding charitable causes that will benefit the people of the state, especially in the areas of ICT, healthcare, water and education.

On the vaccine, he said: “We want to ensure that women in the state are screened and that is why we are providing it for free because many of them cannot afford the doses which cost 140 pounds each.”

He reiterated that the choice of Mbah as a governorship candidate was informed by the fact that his manifestoes is vividly in line  with the group’s interest, adding that Mba remains the only one who will take the state to the next level of development.

