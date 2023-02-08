Physically Challenged Emerges Winner at​ DOAM Foundation Charity Golf Tourney​

Funmi Ogundare​

A physically challenged​, H.M Vaswani​ ​has emerged the overall winner of the​ 2023 Daniel Ogechi Akujobi Memorial (DOAM) Foundation annual golf tournament competition​ aimed at helping the less privileged in the society.

Vaswani, 21 returned a 64 net score at the one-day tournament held at the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938, in Lagos, to beat other participants during the scintillating golfing experience.

Another physically challenged, Mr. Aby Mathew, 21,​ finished with 70 net, six strokes behind Vaswani to pick the runner-up spot. Trishul Ganglani, 17,​ finished third on count-back to claim the second runner-up spot.

Vaswani smiled home with a trophy and a 540-litre model 2022 double-door thermocool fridge,​ engraved bottle of Singleton Whisky, Omron M2 blood pressure monitor, and economy class return ticket to Kigali, Rwanda, courtesy of RwandAir.

He expressed excitement about his success​ at the competition, saying, “I feel so happy to have won at this time and fully identify with the achievements of DOAM Foundation in touching lives of the less privileged in our society especially during these economically challenging times.”

​He commended the organisers for maintaining the high standards “that we have come to know and enjoy about the tournament. It is good to be a part of the sponsors and know that funds are judiciously used in empowering the foundation in doing charitable works.”

He also thanked the DOAM Foundation team and the Ikoyi Club Golf section, for the quality of organisation and impact they are making in touching lives with donations from the annual tournament.

In the ladies category,​ Pat Olinma emerged the overall winner with a 69 net score to beat Pat Okoronkwo, the runner up, by one stroke. Lola Ajibola emerged the second runner-up with a 72 net score.

Olinma in addition to the ladies’ champion trophy, was rewarded with a two-night offer at Epe Resort package by Vacation Places, Omron M2 blood pressure monitor, and an engraved bottle of Singleton Whisky.

Other winners at the event included Remi Olukoya, who shot 79 to pick the best gross prize, beating Tim Maguire and Tony Oboh who finished in second and third places respectively.

The event featured a field of 150 players, in a strong show of support for the tournament.

It was rounded-off with a cocktail party and prize-giving in the evening, where sponsors and golfers interacted whilst the foundation showcased its programmes and achievements to date.



