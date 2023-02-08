Ignore Kuluwu’s Order, Continue Selling Petrol, IPMAN Tells Members





Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano



The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has told it members to ignore the directive earlier given by the Chairman of Borno State chapter, Mohammed Kuluwu, directing them to continue selling petrol nationwide.

The IPMAN National President, Chinedu Okoronkwo gave the directive through the IPMAN Kano Zonal Chairman, Alhaji Bashir Dan Malam, yesterday.

He said the directive followed the meeting held between the management of the NNPCL, IPMAN National leadership and other stakeholders, where the NNPCL promised to give marketers fuel directly.

Danmalam said the meeting which was at the instance of the NNPCL, was aimed at finding lasting solutions to the current fuel scarcity in the country.

Kuluwu had earlier directed members to suspend all operations in addition to suspending payments and ordering products from source until further notice.

Danmalam said the reason behind the Kuluwu’s directive was because they (Marketers) now buy the products at very high cost because they were not getting the products from private depots.

“Following the meeting, the NNPCL has promised to give IPMAN the products directly and also directed petroleum tanker drivers to stop the collection of the N2 levy,” Danmalam quoted the National President as saying.

He restated the commitment of the union to continue transporting the product to all states across the country so as to end the current scarcity of products.

He said Okoronkwo used the occasion to caution members of the union not to allow themselves to be used by politicians in order to achieve their selfish interest.

“I want to appeal to our members not to allow politicians to use them for their selfish interest, especially now that the general election is around the corner,” Danmalam said.

According to him, IPMAN would continue to support the federal government to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply across the nooks and crannies of the country.