PDP Accuses Kogi Govt of Using DSS to Witch-hunt Members

Kogi Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has petitioned the Department of State Services (DSS) over alleged harassment of members by its officials, who it claimed were witch-hunting tools of the state government.

In a letter dated February 6 and signed by the Kogi PDP Zonal Chairman, Alhaji Iliyasu Zubair, the PDP claimed the Kogi State Government was interfering with the affairs of the State Command of the DSS.

“We are constrained to draw your attention to the unfortunate interference of the Kogi State Government in the affairs of the State Command of your department.

“Regrettably, the Kogi State Command of the Department of Security Service (DSS) have constituted itself into a witch hunting tool of the state government, harassing our supporters, intimidating and detaining them for no just cause.

“This worrisome trend is most prevalent in the Kogi Central Senatorial District where the State Governor hails from. In the last two (2) months, no fewer than thirty (30) of our staunch party faithful had been unjustly arrested, harassed and kept for weeks unending in the custody of the Kogi State Command of the Department of Security (DSS) under the pretense of investigation of fictitious allegations.

“In the light of the foregoing, I respectfully request you to please, direct the Kogi State Command of the Department of Security Service (DSS) to transfer all petitions and ongoing investigations to the National Headquarters with immediate effect.

“We are confident that the grant of our request would provide a level playing ground for all and such that may have a genuine need to appear in your office in the interest of equity and fairness particularly as it concerns our party supporters,” the letter read.