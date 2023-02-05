Polo Intern’l Tournament: Malcominies Trumps Game, Thrills Fans at Jos

The debut of the annual Polo International Tournament was more than just a sporting activity. It was a fun-packed sporting action that assembled Nigeria’s finest and ebullient talents whose enthusiasm for the game thrilled the spectators.

The tournament, which took off the ground on December 26 to January 2nd this year powered by the Jos Polo Club, featured some of the best Polo players in Nigeria and many other countries.

Among the over 18 participating teams were the Nigerian Army Team Player, Red Crown Nasco Group, Malcominies, Keffi Ponies, Police Polo Team, Kano Rahims/Bichi, and West Stream Ponies.

Others included Katsina Almu’azzam, Jalingo Dansoja Farm, Malcom Energy, Gombe Jewel, Sati’s Stable, Bauchi Maxgreen, Bauchi Shaffridah, and Jos Zasaled.

The Malcominies team led by Alhaji Murtala Laushi defeated team Keffi Ponies led by Ahmad A Wadada to clinch the Governor’s Cup.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Plateau State and Grand Patron of the Jos Polo Club, Simon Bako Lalong was present at General Hassan Usman Katsina Polo Field in Jos.

According to the Group Corporate Communications and Compliance Advisor of NASCO, Haroun Harry Audu, “It is worthy to note that the game of Polo has for several decades now maintained its pre-eminent position as the leading catalyst for sports, recreation, peace and tourism in Plateau State and Nigeria at large”.

While NASCO Group Nigeria has been sponsoring the tournament since 1963, Bean Creative – an organisation that focuses on bridging the gap and improving the lives of others – was another major media partner of the Annual Polo Tournament.

Bean believes the tournament has a long tradition of promoting peace and unity among different personalities, hence, expressed excitement to be in collaboration with the Jos Polo Club on this project.

In the last tournament, Bauchi Team emerged as the winner as only 10 teams played for the Governor’s Cup, NASCO’s Cup and IMANI’s Cup this year.