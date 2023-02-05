Kenyan Edwin Kibet Wins Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Kenyan Edwin Kibet Koech hit the finish line of the 8th edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon yesterday in 2hrs 14 minutes and 6 seconds to win the top prize of $50,000.

The 39-year-old Kenyan shocked favourite like Ethiopia’s Hayla Bazu Worku who is one of the six fastest runners in the world to win the star prize. He was however unable to match the course record to get a bonus from the organisers of the yearly race.

After crossing the finish line early hours of yesterday, Kibet fell on his kneel due to exhaustion and had to crawl a few metres before medical personnel came to his aid.

Closely on Kibet’s heels to the finish line was Dekeba Mitku Tafa of Ethiopia ( 2. 15. 04) who won the second place and the $40,000 on offer.

Another Kenya, Bernard Sang returned (2.17.17) to pick the $30,000 earmarked for the third placed winner.

In the women’s category of the 42km race, Ethiopian Guta Alemenseh Herpha was the first female road runner to cross the finish line in 2hr. 40 mins and 42 seconds and also received $50,000 like her male winner counterpart.

Another Ethiopian Kebene Urusa (2.40.45) was second to received $40,000 for her effort while Kenya’s Naomi Maiyo in third place in (2.40.57).

In the Nigerian category, Deborah Pam Bading (2.49.33) was first in the women’s 42km race. She was followed by Elizabeth Nuhu (3.00.20) while Dimatu Yohanna (3.02.12) was third.

The 42km race kicked off at the National Stadium in Surulere and terminated at the Eko Atlantic City on Victoria Island, Lagos.

The annual 42km race that has put Lagos on same marathon destinations around the world as New York, Berlin, London, Boston and Paris was recently upgraded to a gold label event by World Athletics in barely eight years after it was instituted with Access Bank Corporation as Title Sponsors.

To cap the event this year, top Nigerian acts like Niniola, Zlatan, Sir Shina Peters and a host of other musicians thrilled the well attended marathon.