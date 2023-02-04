Birds of a Feather’ to Air Season 2 This February

Tosin Clegg

Having enjoyed a massive run in top terrestrial and cable platforms across the country, family sitcom, ‘Birds of a Feather’ (BOAF) is set to start airing Season 2. With promises of a new viewing experience for lovers of the TV series, producers of the sitcom say that the second season will deliver a new family, The Martins.

Producer and Director of the sitcom, Seun Arowojolu promises that the new season will be packed full with plot twists and top-of-the-shelf humour. According to him, his production outfit, ContentGram Studios Africa pulled all the stops to make sure viewers get the best entertainment value.

In the new season, Tokunbo Martins hits the 40th year life milestone and his wife Tare, is all out to celebrate her husband who has achieved quite a lot in his career as a banker. This does not go well with him, as he wants his birthday to be quiet with just his family.

Meanwhile, Tokunbo has resigned from the bank to pursue a career he is passionate about. This sets the tone for the season-long drama and suspense all created to keep viewers entertained.

“The new season not only entertains but also has many interesting moments for viewers. The plot and storyline are very relatable. This twist in plots from Garba (Tokunbo’s driver) and Sotonye (Tare’s sister) will bring quality entertainment to your screens creator of the show,” said Arowoloju. The new season of ‘Birds of a Feather’ will start airing on Sunday, February 5th 2023, at 6:30 pm on NTA Network and other Top Platforms across the country.

Arowojolu’s journey into filmmaking started early in 2003 as an actor under the direction of Tope Idowu when he starred in a Docudrama called ‘Champions’. So far, his career as a director has seen him churn out some of the best productions from Nigeria, from Plateau to Lagos, through other States even up to faraway Istanbul, Turkey. His production outfit, ContentGram Studios Africa recently launched its world-class outfit.